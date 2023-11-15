PETALING JAYA, Nov 15 — National head coach Kim Pan Gon is hoping for an “overflow” of supporters during the second round of the 2026 World Cup/2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers Group D opener against Kyrgyzstan at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, tomorrow night.

The South Korean said solid support from the fans is essential in the match which he considered very important for Harimau Malaya in their efforts to qualify for the third round of qualification.

He said the advantage of playing at home should be fully utilised not only by the players but also by the supporters to create a sense of dread for any opponent before his charge plays The White Falcons away next year.

“If you want to go to the World Cup third qualifying round, this game is crucial for us. Without your support we can’t do anything, we want to make full use of home advantage and every fan should come to create the best environment.

“This is our home, anyone who comes here the atmosphere here should scare them. With just 10,000 (spectators) can’t make them scared,” he told a pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s clash here today.

As of this morning, 7,587 tickets for the Malaysia-Kyrgyzstan match have been sold.

After Kyrgyzstan’s and an away match with Taiwan on November 21, Malaysia will play Oman twice, away on March 21, and at home on March 26 next year, followed by the away match against Kyrgyzstan (June 6) and finally at home against Taiwan (June 11) at Bukit Jalil. — Bernama

