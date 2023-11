BOGOTA, Nov 10 — Colombia’s National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas yesterday freed the father of Liverpool football star Luis Diaz, after kidnapping him in the country’s north, a source and local media said.

Diaz’s mother Cilenis Marulanda and father Luis Manuel Diaz were taken by armed men as they were driving in La Guajira province nearly two weeks ago. Marulanda was freed within hours. — Reuters