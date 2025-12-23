KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — The Malaysian Paralympic Council (MPM) has requested an allocation of RM20 million from the Ministry of Youth and Sports for 2026 to strengthen the country’s para sports development programme.

Its president, Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman Zaharudin, said the amount was considered realistic following the excellent performance displayed by para athletes throughout this year, including at the recent 2025 Asian Youth Para Games (AYPG) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“For development, we need at least RM20 million. These para athletes have proven their capabilities in terms of performance and merit, so an appropriate allocation is very appropriate.

“We do not want the momentum and development of athletes to stagnate when their performance is currently on the right track. This fund should be evaluated based on merit and achievement,” he said.

He said this to reporters after the ceremony of handing over the games’ winning incentives by automotive company Chery to AYPG athletes at the National Sports Council (MSN) here, today.

At the ceremony, Chery handed over incentives totalling RM208,000 to athletes who won medals in the games.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari presented the incentives to the athletes involved.

At AYPG 2025, the national contingent recorded the best achievement by winning 14 gold medals, 13 silver and 13 bronze medals for a total of 39 medals.

Meanwhile, teenage para swimmer Elysha Cheong Hui Yin emerged as the recipient of the highest incentive totalling RM32,000 after winning four gold medals in the S10 (physical disability) freestyle events — 100 and 400 metres, 100m breaststroke and butterfly — and a bronze in the 200m individual medley.

For Elysha, she described the success as an unexpected achievement when she also managed to renew her personal records in each event she participated in.

“I can do better of course. My training is probably not enough. I can do more and I can do better personal best records of course.

“But I’m also really proud of myself because this is my first time in international competition. So yeah, I’m overall really satisfied with my results,” she said.

At the same time, she also set a target to be among the elite para swimmers before the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games to qualify her to participate in the prestigious games. — Bernama