LONDON, Oct 22 — Wayne Rooney paid tribute to Manchester United legend Bobby Charlton after losing his first match in charge of Birmingham 1-0 against former teammate Michael Carrick at Middlesbrough.

A minute’s applause broke out around the Riverside at the beginning of the second half when the news was announced that Charlton had passed away at the age of 86 on Saturday.

Rooney surpassed Charlton’s records as United and England’s all-time record goalscorer during his playing career.

“I’m still in shock. I came out for the second half and didn’t really know what was happening, then it hit me,” said Rooney.

Advertisement

“Sir Bobby was always great with me. We had conversations not just about football but about life.

“He’s a huge loss to football and a huge loss to his family, more importantly. He’ll be greatly missed.”

Carrick also shared his memories of time spent with Charlton during a 12-year playing career at Old Trafford.

Advertisement

“He’s such an inspirational person and iconic figure,” said Carrick.

“He cared so much about the players, so much about the club. He was always proud to come to games, home and away, with his suit and blazer on.

“I never took one of those conversations for granted.”

On the field it was also a day to forget for Rooney on his return to English football after a spell in charge of DC United in the MLS.

Boro’s recovery after a slow start to the season continued as Morgan Rogers’ 89th-minute winner saw Carrick’s men climb to within two points of the playoff places.

Leicester extended their lead at the top of the table despite having to come from behind to beat Swansea 3-1.

Matt Grimes put the Welsh side in front, but Enzo Maresca’s men hit back for a seventh consecutive league victory.

Jannik Vestergaard levelled just before half-time and goals from Abdul Fatawu and Kelechi Iheanacho after the break opened up a five-point lead at the summit over Ipswich.

Leeds came from 2-0 down to beat Norwich 3-2 and move up to third on Daniel Farke’s return to Carrow Road.

Shane Duffy and Gabriel Sara gave Norwich a deserved 2-0 lead at half-time.

But Duffy’s own goal sparked a fightback in the final quarter by Leeds as Crysencio Summerville struck twice in the final 13 minutes.

Preston dropped to fourth after their winless run stretched to five matches with a 1-1 draw at home to managerless Millwall.

Southampton moved up to fifth thanks to Ryan Fraser’s dramatic stoppage-time strike to beat Hull 2-1.

Sunderland drop to sixth after they were beaten 2-1 by Stoke thanks to Luke McNally’s second-half winner.

At the bottom Sheffield Wednesday remain without a win all season after a 1-0 defeat at Watford. — AFP