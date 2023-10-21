KUCHING, Oct 21 — Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has hinted at the possibility of Sarawak hosting the prestigious Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in 2027.

He disclosed this during a public dialogue in conjunction with Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) in Kuala Lumpur today.

“Perhaps, maybe in 2026 or 2027, we have been hinted by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Malaysia that we could be chosen to host the Sea Games in 2027.

“So now we provide facilities for us to give place to sports of international standard,” he said.

On a question by a participant on the prospects of developing motorsports in Sarawak, Abang Johari said that he had acknowledged the growing interest in motorsports, particularly among the youth, and the need to provide facilities and opportunities to nurture this interest.

The participant also inquired on the potential establishment of a motorsports circuit in Sibu, which has been a long-awaited aspiration for enthusiasts there.

“Just two days ago, we signed an MoU with Sunway, who is developing the Sunway area here (in Sibu). With their experience, and when the Sibu Urban Planning is ready, we will place the motor circuit for Sibu,” he said. — Borneo Post

