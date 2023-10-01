HANGZHOU, Oct 1 — National diver Wendy Ng indicated that the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games will be her last appearance after garnering a silver medal in the women’s 3 metres (m) springboard synchronise with Nur Dhabitah Sabri here today.

The 30-year-old athlete made her fourth consecutive Asian Games appearance since the 2010 edition Guangzhou, China, said she may not partner Nur Dhabitah for the next Asian Games.

“Obviously this will be my last Asian Games, maybe next Asian Games I won’t be beside Bitah (Nur Dhabitah.

“It was a good achievement (silver) to let the young divers know that we are working very hard for this and they should work hard for it (too),” she said after the final of the women’s 3m springboard synchronise at the Hangzhou Olympic Center Aquatic Sports Arena here.

Nur Dhabitah-Wendy presented the first silver medal of the national diving camp in this edition after collecting a total of 270.27 points thus defending the achievement made in the 2018 edition in Jakarta-Palembang, Indonesia.

The gold medal went to China’s world champion pair, Chen Yiwen-Chang Yani who amassed 335.73 points while South Korean pair Park Hareum-Kim Suji won the bronze with 253.56 points.

“We are very grateful and thankful that we managed to prove that we managed to get silver, which is very good,” she said, who now collected a total of four silvers in the women’s 3m synchronized springboard event with different partners.

She said they will still fight together to hunt for a place at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Meanwhile, Nur Dhabitah said: “I can say that our partnership and compatibility in this event is very good,”. — Bernama