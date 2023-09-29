LONDON, Sept 29 — Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for an “extended period” after aggravating a foot injury he suffered last season.

Martinez was sidelined for around two months when he sustained a fractured metatarsal in United’s Europa League quarter-final against Sevilla in April.

The Argentina centre-back is now likely to be out of action for a similar period after United confirmed the foot problem is still an issue.

“Lisandro Martinez will be out of action for an extended period due to an aggravation of the foot injury he suffered in April,” a statement said.

“The Argentinian defender experienced the setback in our Premier League game against Arsenal earlier this month.

“Martinez bravely continued playing for the following two games against Brighton and Bayern Munich.

“But it has now been determined that he needs a period on the sidelines for recovery and rehabilitation. Assessment is ongoing to decide next steps.”

Adding to United boss Erik ten Hag’s problems, the club also confirmed that defender Sergio Reguilon will miss the game against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday with a “minor injury”. — AFP