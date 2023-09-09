KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — The campaign of two national mixed doubles pairs in the 2023 China Open fizzled out in the semi-finals after falling to their respective opponents.

In the match at Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium in Changzhou saw Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei conceding 16-21 to French pair Thom Gicquel- Delphine Delrue in the first set.

Despite an aggressive attempt by the Taiwan Open 2023 champions to drag the game to rubber set after being tied at 7-7, the Malaysians lost 13-21 to the French players in the second set.

Also facing the same fate, were Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing who were shown the exit by Seo Seung Jae- Chae Yu Jung of South Korea in the 19-21, 11-21 battle which lasted 34 minutes. — Bernama