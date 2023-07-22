AUCKLAND, July 22 ― Vietnam will take valuable lessons from their Women's World Cup debut, coach Mai Duc Chung said today, after losing 3-0 to the four-times champions United States at Auckland's Eden Park.

One of eight debutantes in an expanded World Cup field in New Zealand and Australia, Vietnam had few expectations heading into the tournament beyond putting their country on the map for international football.

Duc Chung, who had compared heavy favourites the United States to a “big mountain” ahead of today's affair, said he was pleased with his team's performance under the pressure of a relentless American offence.

“We tried to limit the attacking from the US team... We tried to come up with these tactics, trying to defend,” he said through a translator. “In terms of spirit, we are very satisfied here today.”

He offered extra praise for his goalkeeper, Tran Thi Kim Thanh, who was kept busy as her team was scarcely able to breach the final third.

She stopped a penalty shot from US veteran Alex Morgan in the first half, a save that Duc Chung said came from hours of preparation.

“Good lesson for us to draw experiences here,” said Duc Chung. “I'm very satisfied with the goalkeeper.”

Vietnam next face Portugal on Thursday in Hamilton. ― Reuters