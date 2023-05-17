IPOH, May 17 — It was all worth it. This is what Nur Amisha Azrilrizal said after clinching her first world title in the World Muaythai Championship 2023 under the Under-23 (U-23) 51 kilogramme (kg) women’s category in Bangkok, recently.

The exponent has been making sacrifices for 15 years since joining the sport of Muaythai at the tender age of seven.

The 21-year-old athlete grabbed her first gold medal after several attempts in previous editions of the championship. She won bronze and silver in the 2021 and 2022 editions.

Nur Amisha, who hails from Gunung Rapat, Perak is pursuing a Diploma in Sports Studies at the Faculty of Sports and Recreation Science, Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Shah Alam, said there were just no words to thank her parents Azrilrizal Abd Aziz and Maizura Mohamad Jaafar for their tireless sacrifices — sending her to and from her practice sessions daily after school.

“I am so grateful to them. I also offer my deep appreciation to the coaches, sponsors and educational institutions who have given me so many opportunities and are so understanding. I dedicate this success to all, including all Malaysians,” she said when met at the Penyatuan Ummah Fisabilillah Aidilfitri open house here.

National Muaythai athlete Mohd Rifdean Masdor, who won a hattrick after winning his third consecutive World Muaythai Championship title in U-23 51 kg category, as well as Muhammad Fadzmi Aiman Mohd Fadzli who won a bronze in the championship were also present at the event.

Others who attended the open house included national Muaythai coach Bernard Radin, who is also president of the Perak Muaythai Association.

Meanwhile, when commenting on the challenge of participating in a tough, male-dominated sport, Nur Amisha said there is no gender discrimination in Muaythai.

“Each time I train with my male teammates, I receive their punches and kicks...and manage to parry. I am sure there is no strength I can muster other than that,” she added

Malaysia, represented by 10 athletes at the 2023 World Muaythai Championships, brought home five gold medals, two silver and one bronze. — Bernama