KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) Secretary-General Datuk Noor Azman has resumed his duties with immediate effect after being found not guilty of, or linked to, the document falsification case involving seven heritage players of the Harimau Malaya squad.

In a statement today, FAM said the decision was made by the FAM Disciplinary Committee, which met yesterday and ruled that the suspension imposed since Oct 17 last year had ended.

“The FAM Disciplinary Committee, chaired by Datuk Dr Baljit Singh Sidhu, convened and, after taking into account the period of suspension imposed on him (Noor Azman) as well as the report of the Independent Investigation Committee (IIC) dated Dec 15, 2025, decided to reinstate Noor Azman to his duties as FAM Secretary-General with immediate effect.

“With this latest decision, it shows that Datuk Noor Azman was only involved in administrative negligence and was not guilty of or involved in document falsification,” the statement said.

Previously, the FAM Executive Committee on Dec 22 discussed the findings of the Independent Investigation Committee (IIC) report and at that time decided to continue Noor Azman’s suspension (since Oct 17) to refer the case to the FAM Disciplinary Committee for further action.

On Oct 17, FAM Deputy President Datuk S Sivasundaram announced that Noor Azman had been suspended with immediate effect following a disciplinary decision related to the documentation issue involving seven heritage players of the Harimau Malaya squad. — Bernama