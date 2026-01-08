KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Malaysia Airlines confirmed that its flight MH21 operating from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) to KL International Airport on January 7 has returned to CDG shortly after departure as a precautionary measure following an engine indication anomaly.

According to Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the flight crew requested priority handling and complied with air traffic control instructions, including the use of an emergency transponder code in line with standard aviation safety procedure to facilitate a safe return to CDG for technical inspections.

“The aircraft landed safely at 3.35pm local time in Paris,” the group said in a statement through Whatsapp today.

It said affected passengers have been reallocated to alternative carriers where available, while some were accommodated at hotels near the airport.

The replacement flight MH21D is scheduled to depart CDG at 5pm local time today.

“Malaysia Airlines deeply regrets the inconvenience and disruptions to our passengers’ travel plans. Safety remains the number one priority to the airline,” it added.

A check in Flightradar24, the scheduled time of departure (STD) for the A350-941 flight was 11.10am, however, the flight’s actual time of departure (ATD) was at 2.09pm before the emergency landing happened. — Bernama