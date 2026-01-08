KUANTAN, Jan 8 — A foreign woman is being investigated for making a false police report after claiming she was robbed of RM10,000 in front of a hotel in Genting Highlands Tuesday.

Bentong district police chief Superintendent Zaiham Mohd Kahar said his department received a report from a 25-year-old woman, at about 10.30pm, claiming she was robbed by two foreign women at about 5.30pm on the same day in front of a hotel lift in the area.

“However, the investigation found that the reported robbery incident did not take place based on a review of closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said further investigations revealed that the woman had gambled at a casino and lost RM10,000 before making a false police report to avoid being scolded by her boyfriend.

Additionally, Zaiham said the suspect also failed to present any identification documents during the investigation.

“The case is being investigated under Section 182 of the Penal Code for providing false information with the intention of causing a public servant to use his power to “the injury or annoyance” of any person, which provides for imprisonment of up to six months or a maximum fine of RM2,000 or both, if convicted,” he also said.

He added that the woman in question was also investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963 for not possessing a valid passport to enter and stay in Malaysia, which carries a penalty of a fine not exceeding RM10,000 or imprisonment for up to five years or both. — Bernama