PHNOM PENH, May 17 — After 11 days of competition, drama, grit and emotions from the athletes, the 2023 SEA Games came to a glittering end via a spectacular closing ceremony at the Morodok Techo National Stadium, here today.

The heavy downpour hours before the ceremony kicked off here did not spoil the party that featured a spectacular show of lights, visual effects, sounds, fireworks and more importantly, the Cambodian culture, held in front of the 75,000 spectators whose spirits or enthusiasm was not dampened by the rain.

The show commenced with a ‘See You Again’ musical performance by several local singers and dancers followed by a stunning martial arts performance in the ‘The Great Soul of Kun Bokator’ segment.

Performers take part in the closing ceremony of the 32nd South-east Asian Games (SEA Games) at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh May 17, 2023. — AFP pic

Kun Bokator is a Khmer (Cambodian) traditional martial art since ancient times which involved various moves involving the hands as well as knees and was listed as one of the sports contested in the biennial Games for the first time, here.

What followed through was the parade of 1,000 athletes who competed in Cambodia and 2,000 volunteers who had worked tirelessly to ensure the Games ran smoothly.

The audience were later treated to a spectacular display of special highlights compiled throughout the Games including the special appearance of Cambodian national athlete, Bou Sammang, who made her way to the centre of the field, amidst a thunderous applause from the audience.

Despite finishing last, Sammang won the hearts of local and international sports fans as she refused to throw in the towel and continued her run in the rain during the women’s 5,000 metre (m) race on May 8.

Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan (2nd right) waves the South East Asian Games Federation flag at the closing ceremony of the 32nd South-east Asian Games (SEA Games) at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh on May 17, 2023, with Thailand due to take over as host at the next SEA Games. — AFP pic

Deputy Prime Minister Tea Banh, then took centre stage to present the Best Athletes of the 32nd SEA Games award to two women’s athletes — Singapore swimmer, Ting Wen Quah and Cambodian vovinam representative, Pal Choraksmey — due to their remarkable achievement here.

Wen Quah secured six gold and two silver medals from the pool while Choraksmey secured four gold, one silver and one bronze.

Cambodian Prime Minister, Hun Sen, then took the centre stage to deliver his speech and declared the Games closed.

While the Games’ flame was doused in Phnom Penh, the Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) flag lowering ceremony took place solemnly with 64 children performing the SEAGF anthem.

The flag was handed over by Banh, from the SEA Games Organising Commitee (CAMSOC) to the National Olympic Committee of Thailand (NOCT) Gen Prawit Wongsuwon as Thailand will be hosting the next edition of the SEA Games in Bangkok-Chonburi-Songkhla from December 9-20, 2025.

Performers take part in the closing ceremony of the 32nd South-east Asian Games (SEA Games) at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh May 17, 2023. — AFP pic

As usual, the next segment showcased a glimpse of the identity of the next host featuring series of art performances comprising the culture as well as tales of three provinces among others and immediately after that, a stunning fireworks display illuminated the Phnom Penh sky which signalled the culmination of the Games.

Vietnam had once again conquered the medal tally as they took home 136 golds, 105 silvers and 118 bronzes, and repeated the success of the last edition where the country won 205 gold, 70 silver and 104 bronze medals when they hosted the 2021 SEA Games.

Malaysia, on the other hand, have recorded their worst-ever achievement in the history of the SEA Games by finishing in seventh position with a medal haul of 34 golds, 45 silvers and 97 bronze medals, thus failing to meet the 40-gold target set for the Cambodia edition.

Akun Cambodia, Sawasdee Thailand! (Thank you Cambodia, Hello Thailand!) — Bernama