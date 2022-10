Discarded shoes sit by the pitch at Kanjuruhan stadium days after a deadly stampede following a football match in Malang, East Java, October 3, 2022. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, Oct 7 — Indonesia President Joko Widodo today said football’s world governing body Fifa will not impose sanctions on the country over a stadium stampede last week that killed 131 people.

In a video message, the president said Indonesia would work with Fifa to improve its management of football matches and that Fifa president Gianni Infantino will visit Indonesia in October or November. — Reuters