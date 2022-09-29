France’s Kylian Mbappe in action with Denmark’s Thomas Delaney during the Uefa Nations League Group A match at Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark, September 25, 2022. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Sept 29 — Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier acknowledged Kylian Mbappe’s claims he has more freedom playing for France, admitting the star forward’s club role is “more restricted”.

Mbappe drew attention with his remarks after scoring in last week’s 2-0 win over Austria in the Uefa Nations League as France narrowly avoided relegation from the top tier.

The 23-year-old said he was asked “to do different things” for France, where he played alongside Olivier Giroud in the absence of Karim Benzema, than with PSG.

“His analysis is right. He’s not in the same set-up with us as he is in the national team,” Galtier told reporters today.

“He’s certainly much more restricted up front with us, given the type of players we have, but I don’t think he has less freedom.”

Galtier said the fact PSG didn’t sign a classic centre-forward in the summer meant Mbappe had become more of a focal point in the attack who brings Lionel Messi and Neymar into play.

“We were convinced we needed a fourth player with a different profile, to have different solutions and options. This player never arrived, it’s a shame but that’s how it is,” said Galtier, whose unbeaten side are two points clear of Marseille at the top of Ligue 1.

“Mbappe has this type of player in the France team with Olivier Giroud. We don’t have the same but we have other profiles.”

Mbappe has to share the limelight at his club with Messi and Neymar, with the Brazilian currently their top scorer ahead of Saturday’s game at home to Nice. — AFP