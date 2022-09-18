Perak FC player Muhammad Farid Khazali (left) is blocked by Kuching City's Rames Lai Ban Huat during the match in Ipoh September 17, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Kuching City FC confirmed their third-place finishing in the 2022 Premier League despite earning a 1-1 draw against Perak FC in their final match at Stadium Perak in Ipoh tonight.

Despite leading for a good part of the match on an own goal by Sunday Afolabi in the 16th minute, Kuching City’s hopes of getting full points were dashed after Perak equalised through Luciano Guaycochea in the 86th minute.

The draw was sufficient for Kuching City to finish third in the league with 34 points from 10 wins, four draws and four losses.

With the draw, Perak, the 2018 Malaysia Cup champions, finished second last in the league with eight points from five wins, two draws and 11 losses, the same points as FAM-NSC Project Squad.

Meanwhile, Terengganu FC (TFC) II registered a 2-0 win over FAM-NSC Project Squad at Stadium Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah in Kuala Terengganu.

Midfielder Wan Mohamad Fazli Wan Ghazali was the hero of the home team as he scored both goals, in the 13th and 32nd minutes.

The win placed TFC II in fourth spot with 33 points on 10 wins, three draws and five losses while FAM-NSC Project Squad’s defeat meant they finished at the bottom of the league.

In another match, a goal by substitute striker Muhamad Rafie Mat Yaacob in the 74th minute gave UiTM FC a 1-0 victory over PDRM FC at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras.

Despite the defeat, PDRM finished the league competition one rung ahead of UiTM, by collecting 21 points from six wins, three draws and nine losses.

The Premier League title will be decided between Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II and Kelantan FC on Sept 30 when they wind up their campaigns against Selangor FC 2 and Kelantan United FC respectively.

JDT II currently top the table with 39 points while Kelantan are second with 36 points. — Bernama