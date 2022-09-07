Paris St Germain coach Christophe Galtier arrives at the stadium before the match against Nantes at the Stade de la Beaujoire September 3, 2022. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Sept 7 — Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier on Tuesday apologised for mocking a question about his club’s decision to travel to a game by private jet, saying he had made “a joke in bad taste”.

“Believe me when I say I am concerned about climate change and about our planet. I am aware of the responsibility we have,” Galtier told Canal Plus after PSG beat Juventus 2-1 in the Champions League.

“It was a badly timed joke in bad taste and I regret it.” “It wasn’t the right time. It was a poor quality joke at a bad moment,” he added, insisting that PSG are “aware of the importance of climate change issues”.

Galtier and Mbappe were asked at a press conference on Monday whether they had discussed an offer from the French state railway group SNCF to provide travel for them to away games.

Galtier initially smirked at the idea while Mbappe bent double in laughter over the suggestion — with the clip quickly going viral on social media.

“We had a chat with our travel organisers earlier to see if we can travel by sand-yacht,” Galtier replied sarcastically, referring to sail-powered beach buggies that are popular on some French beaches.

The trip in question was to the western city of Nantes, which can be reached in two hours by train. — AFP