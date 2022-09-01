Paris Saint-Germain's Leandro Paredes warms up prior to the match against AS Monaco at the Parc des Princes Stadium, Paris August 28, 2022. — AFP pic

MILAN, Sept 1 — Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes has been loaned to Juventus for the rest of the season, both clubs announced on Wednesday.

Juventus said in a statement that they will be obliged to make the deal for Argentina star Paredes permanent for €22.6 million (RM101.6 million) at the end of the season “subject to the achievement of certain given sporting objectives”.

The Serie A outfit added that they also have the option to buy the 28-year-old should the obligatory purchase not be triggered, and that the fee could be increased by a further three million euros “upon achievement of further performance objectives”.

Paredes follows in the footsteps of his international colleague Angel Di Maria, who moved from Paris to Juventus under freedom of contract during the close season.

Juve has also brought in France star Paul Pogba in a busy summer for Massimiliano Allegri’s side.

Italian media report that Paredes could be present at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Wednesday night for Juve’s Serie A fixture with Spezia.

PSG and Juventus are due to meet in the first game of this season’s Champions League group stage next Tuesday.

Signed by PSG in January 2019 from Zenit Saint-Petersburg for a reported €47 million, Paredes now returns to Italy where he previously played for Chievo, Roma and Empoli.

The departure of Paredes comes a day after the Ligue 1 champions signed Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz from Napoli.

They have also added Portuguese duo Vitinha and Renato Sanches to their midfield over the summer, while Ander Herrera (Athletic Bilbao), Georginio Wijnaldum (Roma) and Eric Junior Diba Ebimbe (Eintracht Frankfurt) have all left on loan too.

Earlier on Wednesday PSG also loaned out young midfielder Edouard Michut to English Championship side Sunderland. — AFP