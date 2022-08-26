The decision was unanimously agreed upon at yesterday’s fourth MFL Board of Directors Meeting 2021-2025, which was chaired by MFL chief executive officer Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan, in a bid to ease the burden faced by the Sarawak United players and officials. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The Malaysian Football League (MFL) have slashed RM100,000 from Sarawak United FC’s broadcasting rights fund and channelled it to their players and officials who have not been paid their salaries.

The decision was unanimously agreed upon at yesterday’s fourth MFL Board of Directors Meeting 2021-2025, which was chaired by MFL chief executive officer Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan, in a bid to ease the burden faced by the Sarawak United players and officials.

“The payment to the affected Sarawak United FC players will be channelled by the Professional Footballers Association of Malaysia (PFAM),” the MFL said in a statement today.

The MFL, who take a serious view of the issue of salary arrears involving Sarawak United, have instructed the team to resolve the matter within 14 days, effective today.

Sarawak United also face the possibility of being barred from competing in the Malaysia Cup if the matter is not resolved by then.

On Tuesday (23), the PFAM confirmed receiving a report regarding several Sarawak United players not receiving their salaries for almost four months.

In a separate statement, the MFL said that Rapid Rail had confirmed that the operating hours of its light rail transit (LRT) services at the Bukit Jalil Station would be extended until 1am to cater to the 80,000 spectators expected to fill the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil for the FA Cup final on September 10.

Rapid Rail will also provide additional trains after the match ends to facilitate fans of both finalists, Terengganu FC (TFC) and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), to return home.

All LRT users have also been advised to use the Touch ‘n Go card and to make sure their cards are topped up to ensure smooth movement.

Rapid Rail also assured that it would be able to meet the needs of all users although a concert is scheduled to be held on the same day at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil. — Bernama