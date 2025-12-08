KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — The prosecution has applied for contempt of court proceedings to be initiated against a woman facing a charge of transmitting obscene content by uploading explicit images on her X account.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Deputy Public Prosecutor Fadhli Ab Wahab informed the court of the matter during the mention of the case involving Amira Nur Afiqah Agus Salim, 28, as the respondent, before Sessions Court Judge Norma Ismail today.

“The prosecution was informed that on Nov 18, the respondent had uploaded content on the X application which clearly discussed this court case. Referring to the content uploaded, the respondent stated that she had been fined RM8,000 under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 even though she had neither been convicted nor sentenced.

“The respondent also uploaded several posters to raise donations to pay the alleged fine. Therefore, the prosecution applies for contempt of court proceedings to be initiated against her,” Fadhli said in his oral application.

He added that the court had issued an order on Feb 7, 2023 prohibiting the respondent from discussing or uploading anything on social media relating to her case until it was fully disposed of.

Earlier, lawyer Jacenta James, representing Amira, informed the court she was withdrawing from acting for the respondent, and the prosecution did not object.

The court then fixed Jan 8 next year for case mention.

Amira pleaded not guilty to a charge of knowingly making and initiating the transmission of communication in the form of obscene images with the intent to annoy others through the Twitter account ‘@amiranafqh’ at 7.27 pm on Sept 19, 2021.

The posting was later viewed at a premises in Sri Tioman 2, Jalan Melati, here at 7.58 pm on the same date.

The charge is framed under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (MCMC), punishable under Section 233(3) of the same Act, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to one year, or both, and a further fine of RM1,000 for each day the offence continues after conviction. — Bernama