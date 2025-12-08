KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Around 20,000 slopes nationwide are being monitored to safeguard road infrastructure, with 3,000 identified as high-risk, Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan told the Dewan Negara today.

According to the New Straits Times, the sites are overseen by the Public Works Department’s Slope Engineering Branch.

“These 3,000 slopes are classified as ‘red’ and are monitored closely to ensure they do not collapse, or if they do, they do not cause harm,” Ahmad Maslan was quoted as saying.

He added that government funding covers both preventive stabilisation and repairs to damaged slopes.

The Disaster Operations Room is activated during the rainy season to ensure swift response to landslide incidents.