LONDON, Aug 17 — Two African players from Viborg FF will not be able to travel for their Europa Conference League playoff against West Ham United due to English entry rules for non-EU citizens after Brexit, the Danish club said today.

Nigerian winger Ibrahim Said and Gambian forward Alassana Jatta will have to stay behind as the club could not secure visas for the two players ahead of tomorrow’s first leg at London Stadium.

“We have tried everything, and have been in close contact with DBU (Danish football association), Uefa (Europe’s soccer governing body), the two embassies and another foreign club which has been in a similar situation,” Viborg said in a statement.

“But unfortunately it has proved to be impossible, as there is a processing time of several weeks and the match was only finally scheduled a week ago.” Viborg qualified for the playoff round after coming through the qualifying rounds in July and August.

“It’s a shame from a sporting point of view as both players would have had a role in the match,” said Jesper Fredberg, the club’s sporting director.

“But it’s even more of a shame from a human point of view that these two are missing out on this great experience.” — Reuters