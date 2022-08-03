Lille’s Amadou Onana looks dejected after Chelsea’s Kai Havertz scores their first goal at Stamford Bridge, London, Britain, February 22, 2022. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 3 — West Ham United have agreed a deal to sign Belgium international midfielder Amadou Onana from French Ligue 1 side Lille for a fee of €40 million (RM181 million) including add-ons, British media reported today.

The BBC and The Guardian reported that the Premier League club were yet to discuss personal terms with the Dakar-born 20-year-old, who made his debut for Belgium in their 4-1 Nations League defeat by the Netherlands in June.

West Ham are looking to bolster their midfield to offer support to Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek following the retirement of club captain Mark Noble last season.

The club have already signed goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, midfielder Flynn Downes, forward Gianluca Scamacca and defender Nayef Aguerd during the summer transfer window.

However, Aguerd will miss the start of the new season after having ankle surgery for an injury he sustained in a pre-season friendly against Scottish side Rangers last month.

West Ham are also looking to add Burnley playmaker Maxwel Cornet to their squad, reports added.

David Moyes’ side, who finished seventh last season to qualify for the Europa Conference League, will host champions Manchester City in their opening game of the Premier League campaign on Sunday. — Reuters