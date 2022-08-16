Juventus’ Argentinian forward Angel Di Maria celebrates after opening the scoring during the Italian Serie A match between Juventus and Sassuolo, August 15, 2022 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. — AFP pic

ROME, Aug 16 — Argentina winger Angel Di Maria faces a spell on the sidelines after picking up a thigh injury on his Juventus debut, the Serie A club said today.

Di Maria scored the opening goal in yesterday’s 3-0 win over Sassuolo in his first game for his new club after his move from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 34-year-old also set up Dusan Vlahovic for the second of his two goals but was substituted midway through the second half.

Juventus said scans showed Di Maria had suffered a “low-grade lesion” to his left thigh, adding that the injury would be re-evaluated in 10 days.

He will miss at least the next two league games against Sampdoria and Roma.

Juventus were already without Paul Pogba, who hurt his knee on a pre-season trip to the US after rejoining the Turin club following six years with Manchester United.

The France midfielder is undergoing a course of “conservative therapy” and could return in mid-September. — AFP