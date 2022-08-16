Cameron Smith tees off on the 6th during the final round of The Open Championship in St Andrews, Scotland July 17, 2022. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 16 — British Open champion Cameron Smith has withdrawn from this week’s BMW Championship due to a hip injury, the PGA Tour announced on Monday.

The Aug. 18–21 event at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware is the second of three tournaments in the FedEx Cup Playoffs after Will Zalatoris won the first at the St. Jude Championship in Memphis.

Smith, ranked number two in the world, is third in the FedEx Cup standings behind Zalatoris and world number one Scottie Scheffler.

“Unfortunately, Cam will be unable to compete in the BMW Championship this week in Wilmington,” the PGA Tour quoted his agent Bud Martin as saying.

“He has been dealing with some on and off hip discomfort for several months and thought it best to rest this week in his pursuit of the FedEx Cup.” Smith has reportedly signed a US$100 million (RM445.9 million)-plus deal to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series in what would be a major coup for the lucrative series bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

But the 28-year-old declined to comment on the report when he was playing in Memphis, saying his goal was to “win the FedExCup Playoffs”. — Reuters