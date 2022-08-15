Datuk Gan Boon Leong, born on August 25, 1937, has won the title of Mr Universe, Mr Asia and Mr Malaysia. He also received the Honorary Mr Universe award in 2000, thus being recognised as the ‘Father of Malaysian Bodybuilding’. — Picture from Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The country’s sports arena woke up to the news of the death of national bodybuilding figure, Datuk Gan Boon Leong, this morning. He was 84.

Gan, born on August 25, 1937, has won the title of Mr Universe, Mr Asia and Mr Malaysia. He also received the Honorary Mr Universe award in 2000, thus being recognised as the “Father of Malaysian Bodybuilding”.

His dedication and services in bodybuilding was not only as an athlete, as he had served as the president of the Malaysian Bodybuilding Federation (PBBM) and the president of the Malaysian Weightlifting Federation (PABM), in addition to his involvement in the political field, including holding the position of Melaka executive councillor and state MCA chairman.

When he became the president of PBBM, he organised various world and international championships, such as the Asian Bodybuilding Championships in 1987, 1993 and 1994, the 1990 Men’s World Championships, followed by the 1992 Asean Pro Am Classic Championships and the first Commonwealth Bodybuilding Championships, when Malaysia hosted the 1998 edition, and Mr Universe in 2000.

National bodybuilding champion, Mohd Syarul Azman Mahen Abdullah, when contacted by Bernama, said that Gan’s death will surely be missed by bodybuilding fans in the country, and his charismatic personality will not be replaced.

“As soon as I received the call around 7 this morning, I had to sit down, dumbfounded, because of his many services to bodybuilding development in Malaysia.

“If the association did not have enough money, he would spend his own money to finance our expenses which, will be remembered forever,” he said, having known Gan for 20 years.

Among those who also shared their grief over his passing was MCA president, Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, who described Gan as a very dedicated and committed person when carrying out a trust for the wellbeing of the people, especially in Melaka.

“There were so many of his services and sacrifices to the community, especially in Melaka; among others he was instrumental in the creation of Jonker Street, which has now become a renowned tourist attraction, bringing in enormous economic benefits to locals.

“Boon Leong’s passing is a great loss for the community and the country, especially for the MCA party. His contribution and dedication will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace,” he said in a post on his Facebook account today.

Gan was one of the most influential figures in Melaka, having served as state executive councillor for three terms, chairman of Melaka MCA for 12 years and chairman of various non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Now, his son Datuk Gan Tian Loo continues his great legacy by being involved in politics to contribute to the party and the community.

Among the successes in Gan’s political career was when he defeated DAP leader, Lim Kit Siang, in 1982 when he won the Bandar Hilir Melaka state seat with a large majority, and then went on to achieve success by winning the general election five times in a row. — Bernama