AC Milan’s Olivier Giroud in action with Bologna’s Arthur Theate at the San Siro, Milan April 4, 2022. — Reuters pic

RENNES, July 29 — Belgian international defender Arthur Theate has joined Ligue 1 side Rennes from Italian outfit Bologna, the French club announced.

No financial details were revealed but French press reported the deal is worth around €20 million (RM91 million).

Theate has signed a four-year contract.

He came through the youth ranks of Belgian clubs Genk and Standard Liege, before signing his first professional contract with Oostende.

The 22-year-old moved to Bologna on loan with an obligation to buy in 2021, playing 31 games for the Serie A club.

Rennes had been looking to fill the gap following the departure of Moroccan defender Nayef Aguerd for West Ham for nearly €35 million. — AFP