Twanisha Terry of the US wins the women's 4x100 metres relay final ahead of second placed Jamaica's Shericka Jackson. — Reuters pic

EUGENE, July 24 — Jamaica fielded the three medallists from the women’s individual 100 metres in Saturday’s sprint relay but that was still not enough to prevent a super-slick US quartet taking gold to raise the biggest cheer of the week at Hayward field

Jamaica brought in their “big three” — Shericka Jackson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah — with lead runner Kemba Nelson the only survivor from the semi-final team but they struggled on their changeovers.

The United States brought in Abby Steiner to join Melissa Jefferson, Jenna Prandini and Twanisha Terry, who ran a superb anchor leg to bring them home in 41.14 seconds, with Jamaica second in 41.18.

Britain were in the medal hunt until third leg Dina Asher-Smith pulled up injured, allowing Germany to storm through for a surprise bronze. — Reuters