IPOH, March 19 — Police have arrested two men suspected of being involved in the theft of Telekom Malaysia (TM) cables during an operation at Jalan Pasir Berdamar, Teluk Intan, three days ago.

The Hilir Perak District Police said in a statement on its Facebook page tonight that interrogation of both suspects led to the seizure of a white sack containing coiled copper cables weighing an estimated 5.3 kilogrammes.

According to the statement, both suspects had admitted involvement in the case under investigation, while checks also revealed that they have prior records related to crime and narcotics.

“The case is being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft. Police are continuing investigations to identify the suspects’ involvement in other cable theft cases around the Teluk Intan district.

“The investigation paper will be referred to the Public Prosecutor for further instructions and possible charges,” the statement said. — Bernama