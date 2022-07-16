Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting hits a return against Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew during their men’s singles semi-final match at the Singapore Open badminton tournament in Singapore on July 16, 2022. — AFP pic

SINGAPORE, July 16 — Anthony Ginting on Saturday broke local hearts as he outclassed world champions and home favourite Loh Kean Yew in the men’s singles semi-finals at the Singapore Open.

The badminton world number six kept his composure in front of a passionate crowd fiercely behind their hero, as he hammered Loh into submission 21-17, 21-14.

The Indonesian showed patience to win the first game and went for the kill when he sensed his opponent was nervous and under pressure in front of his own supporters.

“I knew Kean Yew has very quick footwork and my plan was to disrupt his movement and stay calm,” said Ginting.

“I could sense Kean Yew was feeling nervous and I completely know that feeling when we compete on home soil.”

Loh continued to struggle against Ginting’s pace and aggression in the second game.

Despite holding the lead briefly at 5-3, he simply could not outplay the Indonesian, admitting he buckled under the weight of expectation.

“The pressure is always going to be there and I need to learn how to handle it better,” said Loh.

“I wanted to win too much that I was thinking more about the results rather than the process.”

Ginting will now face Japan’s Kodai Naraoka, who reached his second Badminton World Federation Tour final this year after defeating China’s Zhao Junpeng 21-18, 25-23.

Naraoka lost in the final of the Korea Masters in April. “I want to win tomorrow. That’s my goal,” he said.

Japan’s Saena Kawakami, who caused an upset by eliminating sixth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong in the women’s singles quarter-final, could not repeat her giant-slaying feat against world number seven Pusarla V. Sindhu, losing 21-15, 21-7 to the Indian in 32 minutes.

Sindhu will play Wang Zhiyi in Sunday’s final after the Chinese world number 11 beat Japan’s Aya Ohori 21-13, 15-21, 22-20. — AFP