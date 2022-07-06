Dutch international Wout Weghorst joined Turkish side Besiktas on a season-long loan following Burnley's relegation from the Premier League. — AFP pic

ISTANBUL, July 6 — Dutch international Wout Weghorst joined Turkish side Besiktas on a season-long loan Tuesday following Burnley's relegation from the Premier League.

The 29-year-old forward scored just twice in 20 appearances for Burnley after signing for the club in January from Wolfsburg.

Weghorst has 14 caps for the Netherlands and played for his country at Euro 2020 last year.

Besiktas finished sixth in the Turkish top flight last season, a year after winning the league and cup double. — AFP