Malaysian mixed doubles players Chan Peng Soon (right) and Cheah Yee See take on Indonesians Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari in the qualifying round of the Petronas Malaysian Open 2022 at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil, June 28, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — National mixed doubles player, Chan Peng Soon wants his combination with Cheah Yee See to be more forceful in the Masters Malaysia which will begin tomorrow until Sunday (July 10).

The 34-year-old shuttler said he did not want to repeat the mistakes at Malaysia Open last week where they were eliminated in the first round by Indonesia’s Rinov Rivaldy-Pitha Haningtyas.

“Upon reviewing the game (Malaysia Open), I found I could be thinking too much as this is new pair so the rhythm was still not fully aligned.

“I think I was playing too cool and was not aggressive enough, so this week could see me mounting more attacks for a better outing,” he said when met by reporters after a training session at Axiata Arena here today.

Last Tuesday, the new pair lost 9-21, 21-12, 22-20 in 53 minutes to Rinov-Pitha.

Peng Soon, a silver medallist of the 2016 Rio Olympics, when asked about the level of compatibility with Yee See in their fourth appearance said: “It is still on-off, need to iron out our movements but will try our best.”

Commenting further, he, however, said they are using the tournament to find their rhythm of compatibility for a successful run at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games scheduled from July 28 to August 8.

“For now, we are taking one step at a time (looking for compatibility) but more importantly we are targeting for better performance in the Commonwealth Games,” he said. — Bernama