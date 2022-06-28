Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in action during his first round match against Britain’s Paul Jubb at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain, June 28, 2022. — Reuters pic

LONDON, June 28 — Feisty Australian Nick Kyrgios came through a five-set first-round Wimbledon thriller against British wildcard Paul Jubb today as his fearsome serve eventually overpowered the 22-year-old 3-6 6-1 7-5 6-7(3) 7-5.

Kyrgios is always a crowd-puller but his usual antics did not receive their usual Wimbledon appreciation this year with a home hope in the shape of 219th-ranked Jubb, who had never won a Tour-level match, on the other side of the net.

The Briton showed admirable cool as Kyrgios went through his usual range of complaints to umpire and fans and stood toe to toe in an even match, producing an excellent tiebreak to take it into a fifth set.

Kyrgios’s serve, however, held up well in the decider and, despite a few wobbles, he had just enough to come through. — Reuters