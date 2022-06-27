Malaysia’s Dion Cools heads at goal during the match against Bangladesh at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil June 14, 2022. — Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, June 27 — National defender Dion Cools has expressed his interest in playing for Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), acting Regent of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim said.

Tunku Ismail said however, JDT might only procure Cools’ services at the end of the year after considering the expenditure incurred in bringing the Zulte Waregem player to the state.

“He wants to play here and if possible would like to sign on during this transfer session but it’s a bit difficult for the club due to budgetary issues and we have to compensate the club as he is still bound by his contract,” he said during a meet-and-greet session with JDT fans at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here tonight.

He also announced that the club would be signing former Swansea City player Jordi Amat to shore up JDT’s defence as the player had experience playing in La Liga and the English Premier League.

Former KL City defender Daniel Ting was officially unveiled as JDT’s newest player earlier at the event. Tunku Ismail also said that he would look after JDT in accordance to the wishes of his father, Johor Sultan Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

On June 9, Tunku Ismail announced that he was stepping back and handing over the day-to-day management of the club to its top management, stating that the decision was due to other responsibilities and commitments. He had officially been announced as the club’s owner in January 2016.

On JDT’s commercial value plans, he said that the Southern Tigers would receive an investment of €8 million (RM37 million) in the period of three years.

“This is from a foreign company, they wish to invest in the club for a period of three years....but we cannot reveal this yet.

“This is a very high acknowledgement, we have collaborated with Unicef, Nike....Nike will extend their contract....many sponsors have made their assessments and believe in our potential as a club,” he added. — Bernama