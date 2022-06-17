Liverpool’s Sadio Mane celebrates scoring their third goal during the Champions League semifinal second leg match against Villarreal at the Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain, May 3, 2022. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, June 17 — Bayern Munich are set to sign Senegal star Sadio Mane from Liverpool, according to German media reports today.

Both broadcaster Sky and top selling daily Bild say the clubs have agreed a transfer fee of €32 million (RM147 million) plus up to nine million in bonuses.

Mane is set to receive a three year contract.

The 30-year-old could replace Bayern’s Poland star striker Robert Lewandowski who has repeatedly said he wants to leave and has been linked to Barcelona.

Mane would be Bayern’s third signing this summer after Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch and Morocco right-back Noussair Mazraoui were both signed from Ajax. — AFP