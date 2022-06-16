National men’s singles champion Lee Zii Jia defeated India’s Sameer Verma to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2022 Indonesian Open, June 16, 2022. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, June 16 — National men’s singles champion Lee Zii Jia displayed an energetic performance to beat India’s Sameer Verma to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2022 Indonesian Open today.

The world number seven and sixth seed needed just 41 minutes to see off Sameer’s challenge, winning in 21-10, 21-13 at the Istora Senayan Stadium here.

Zii Jia when met after the match admitted that his confidence level is increasing ahead of his next challenge in the tournament.

“I feel like I’m getting used to the crowd here. It’s very good for me. Hopefully everything will be good in the next round.

“My target is to be the champion in the Indonesian Open. This BWF Super 1000 is a big tournament, hopefully I can focus 100 per cent,” he said.

The 24-year-old will be up against Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew in the quarterfinals following the latter defeating Toma Junior Popov of France 21-16 21-9 in the second round.

In the mixed doubles, Malaysian pair Hoo Pang Ron-Toh Ee Wei defeated compatriots Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai 21-19 21-19.

Hoo Pang Ron-Toh Ee Wei will meet South Korean pair Seo Seung Jae-Chae Yu Jung who beat host pair Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani 21-13 21-11.

In the women’s doubles, Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien had to exit in the second round after losing to Chinese pair, Du Yue and Li Wen May 21-10 13-21 21-9. — Bernama