Iga Swiatek reacts to a point against Coco Gauff at the French Open at Stade Roland-Garros June 4, 2022. — Reuters pic

PARIS, June 13 — French Open champion Iga Swiatek remains firmly at the head of the new WTA rankings released on Monday, over 4000 points ahead of number two Anett Kontaveit.

The 21-year-old Pole has held the top spot since the surprise retirement of Australian Ashleigh Barty at the end of March.

The only change in the Top 20 sees Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, beaten in Sunday's final at 's-Hertogenbosch by the Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova, take fifth place from Maria Sakkari.

Neither Sabalenka nor Alexandrova will be at Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam event of the year, as Russian and Belarusian players have been barred from competing following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

No WTA rankings points, however, will be awarded for the event. — AFP