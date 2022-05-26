Kompany joined Anderlecht as player-manager in 2019 before retiring from playing in 2020 to take over as their full-time coach. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, May 26 — Former Manchester City and Belgium defender Vincent Kompany has left Anderlecht after two seasons as head coach, the Belgian club announced on Wednesday.

Kompany joined Anderlecht as player-manager in 2019 before retiring from playing in 2020 to take over as their full-time coach. He led them to a third-place finish this season.

The 36-year-old former City captain has been linked by British media with the manager's job at Burnley, who were relegated to England's second-tier Championship on Sunday.

"Today only one feeling prevails: I am proud that I was able to start this new chapter at the club of my heart," Kompany said in a club statement.

"I have now been a player and a coach of RSC Anderlecht, but above all I remain a loyal fan." Anderlecht did not win any trophies under Kompany. — Reuters