Youths and sports minister says national shuttlers did their best

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu delivers a message to athletes and coaches at the National Sports Council in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur January 26, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BANGKOK, May 13 — Malaysian shuttlers were nervous and too cautious, thus resulting in their shocking 3-2 defeat by India in the Thomas Cup quarter-finals last night.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, however, was quick to point out that the shuttlers had done their best and that luck just wasn’t on their side.

“Our players can do better. I saw them play in the previous matches, they did very well. All our shuttlers tried their very best. That was all we could hope for. However, luck was not with us,” he told Bernama when met at the Impact Arena here.

Earlier, Ahmad Faizal and Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand Datuk Jojie Samuel were at the Impact Arena to watch the Thomas Cup quarter-final tie between Malaysia and India.

Ahmad Faizal hoped that the national shuttlers would continue to train diligently for the upcoming competitions.

“We’ll go again at the next edition of the Thomas Cup,” he said.

Malaysia last won the prestigious Thomas Cup 30 years ago, in 1992, in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama