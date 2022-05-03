Man United back to winning ways with 3-0 victory over Brentford

Manchester United's Raphael Varane celebrates scoring their third goal against Brentford at Old Trafford, Manchester May 2, 2022. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MANCHESTER, May 3 — Defender Raphael Varane scored his first Premier League goal as Manchester United returned to winning ways with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Brentford on a night of potential farewells at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo, the latter with a penalty, also scored on Monday, which is the last home fixture of a difficult campaign for United.

Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic were given starts by departing coach Ralf Rangnick in what is likely their final season with the club, while Edinson Cavani, who is also expected to leave, came off the bench.

United remain in sixth place with 58 points from 36 games, five behind fourth-placed Arsenal but having played two more matches. Brentford have 40 points from 35 games and may need one more win to ensure they not dragged into a relegation fight. — Reuters