Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Sports

Zii Jia, Aaron-Wooi Yik march into finals of BAC 2022

Saturday, 30 Apr 2022 07:10 PM MYT

File picture shows Lee Zii Jia during the Badminton Squad training session for the Thomas Cup, Uber and SEA Games at the Malaysian Badminton Academy, Bukit Kiara, April 22, 2022. — Bernama pic
File picture shows Lee Zii Jia during the Badminton Squad training session for the Thomas Cup, Uber and SEA Games at the Malaysian Badminton Academy, Bukit Kiara, April 22, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — National men’s singles ace Lee Zii Jia put up a consistent and energetic display to down China’s Weng Hong Yang 21-11, 21-19 to storm into the final of the Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) 2022 in Manila, the Philippines today.

In the semi-finals at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex, the third-seeded Zii Jia needed 36 minutes to see off Hong Yang and set up a title showdown against Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie tomorrow.

Jonatan had earlier disposed of compatriot Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo 21-9, 18-21, 21-16 in the other semi-final.

Meanwhile, national men’s doubles shuttlers Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik ousted compatriots Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani 21-13, 21-15 to check into the final.

The fifth-seeded Aaron-Wooi Yik took just 29 minutes to overcome their eight-seeded compatriots in the semi-final today.

Aaron-Wooi Yik will take on either Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto or Pramudya Kusumawardana-Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan, both pairs from Indonesia, in tomorrow’s final. — Bernama

You May Also Like

Related Articles

In Sports