MFL: XOX Bhd new owner of Perak FC

IPOH, April 29 — The Malaysian Football League (MFL) has confirmed XOX Berhad (XOX), a public listed telecommunications company, as the new owner of Perak FC effective today.

The matter was confirmed by the MFL Club Licensing Unit after XOX provided all the documents requested by MFL today which was the deadline.

An MFL statement said XOX had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Perak FC on the acquisition of the Football Club with a full and appropriate legal process to be finalised.

“MFL believes that the arrival of XOX not only marks the resumption of Perak FC which is backed by a strong and organised corporation, but this very reason also marks a positive entry of yet another large company into the private ownership of a football club in Malaysia.

“MFL is confident that Perak FC will now be able to move forward with confidence once the acquisition process has been successfully completed,” the statement said.

The statement also said that XOX’s top management had met to discuss with Perak FC’s head coach and assistant coach and two players about their commitment and also ascertaining the team’s short and long term direction, salary arrears issues and plans after the transfer ban was lifted.

Previously, Perak FC, who are embroiled in a change of ownership, became the first club to be punished with a three-point deduction for failing to pay remaining salary arrears of players and team officials, as well as a (financial) guarantee for the 2021 season.

Misfortune continued to befall Perak FC when they were penalised with a deduction of six more points in the Premier League competition following the club’s failure to settle the remaining salary arrears according to the second deadline set.

The dire situation put “The Bos Gaurus” squad in an even more precarious situation as heavier penalties would be imposed, including the risk of licence revocation and removal from the league if they still fail to resolve the arrears issue, until the club was saved by XOX in the nick of time by today’s deadline. — Bernama