Southampton’s Livramento sidelined until 2023 with ACL injury

Southampton’s Tino Livramento goes down after sustaining an injury as Shane Long looks on during a match against Brighton & Hove Albion at The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain, April 24, 2022. — Action Images via Reuters

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, April 27 — Southampton defender Tino Livramento will be sidelined for the rest of 2022 after picking up an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in their away draw with Brighton & Hove Albion, the Premier League club said today.

Livramento was carried off the pitch in the first half on Sunday after suddenly going to ground as he looked to challenge Brighton defender Enock Mwepu.

He has made 32 appearances in all competitions since joining Southampton from Chelsea last year.

“The 19-year-old full-back sustained the injury during the first half of Sunday’s Premier League visit to Brighton, with a subsequent scan on his left knee revealing the extent of the problem,” Southampton said in a statement.

“Although there is no definitive timescale on his return, it is likely he will be unavailable for the remainder of 2022.”

Southampton are 13th in the Premier League standings with 40 points from 34 games. They next host Crystal Palace on Saturday. — Reuters