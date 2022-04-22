Salah says Liverpool contract talks are not all about money

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their fourth goal in the match against Manchester United at Anfield, Liverpool, April 19, 2022. — Reuters pic

LONDON, April 22 — Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah said negotiations over a new contract at the Premier League club are not all about money, with the Egypt international’s future at Anfield in doubt.

Salah’s contract expires in June 2023 and negotiations over a new deal have been going on for a long time. British media reported this month that the 29-year-old is close to agreeing a deal with Liverpool to keep him until the end of his career.

“I don’t know, I have one year left. I think the fans know what I want, but in the contract, it’s not everything about the money at all,” Salah told FourFourTwo magazine.

“So I don’t know, I can’t tell you exactly. I have one year left and the fans know what I want.

“This club means a lot to me — I’ve enjoyed my football here more than anywhere, I gave the club everything and everybody saw that... It’s like a family here.”

Salah, one of the world’s most prolific forwards, has scored more than 150 goals for Liverpool since joining from AS Roma in 2017.

He said that regardless of the contract negotiations, he would stay at the club next season.

“I’m not worried, I don’t let myself worry about something,” he added.

“The season didn’t finish yet, so let’s finish it in the best possible way — that’s the most important thing. Then in the last year, we’re going to see what’s going to happen.”

Liverpool are second in the league on 76 points, one point behind leaders Manchester City, with six matches left.

The Merseyside club won the League Cup in February and have reached the FA Cup final and the Champions League semi-finals to remain on track for a haul of four trophies this season. — Reuters