Thomas and Uber Cup: BAM calls up 25 players for centralised training

According to a statement on the association’s official Facebook site, it is for the preparation of the national squads for Thomas and Uber Cup competition in Bangkok, Thailand from May 8 to 15. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Twenty-five badminton players have been called by the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) to join centralised training camp for nine days at Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara, here from April 15 to 23.

According to a statement on the association’s official Facebook site, it is for the preparation of the national squads for Thomas and Uber Cup competition in Bangkok, Thailand from May 8 to 15.

“Twenty-four players encompassing 12 men’s and 12 women’s athletes would be selected to depart for Bangkok on May 5.

“April 22 is the last day for the final name list to be sent to the Badminton World Federation (BWF),” said the statement.

For Thomas Cup, Malaysia have been drawn into Group D with 2014 champions, Japan, England and New Zealand while in Uber Cup, Malaysia are in Group C with 2018 runners-up Thailand, Denmark and Egypt.

Following are the lists of names selected by BAM for centralised training for Thomas Cup and Uber Cup:

Thomas Cup: Lee Zii Jia, Ng Tze Yong, Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin, Leong Jun Hao, Ong Ken Yon, Aaron Chia, Soh Wooi Yik, Goh Sze Fei, Nur Izzudin Rumsani, Ong Yew Sin, Teo Ee Yi, Liew Daren and Shaqeem Eiman.

Uber Cup: S Kisona, Eoon Qi Xuan, Myisha Khairul, Tan Zhing Yi, Goh Jin Wei, Chan Wen Tse, Pearly Tan, M Thinaah, Anna Cheong, Teoh Mei Xing, Low Yeen Yuan and Valerie Siow. — Bernama