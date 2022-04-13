Korea Masters: Kian Meng-Wee Kiong stun seeded Indonesian pair in first round

The unseeded pair battled for 48 minutes to overcome their opponents 21-11, 16-21, 22-20 in the first round at Gwangju Yeonju Stadium. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Malaysian professional men’s doubles pair Tan Kian Meng-Tan Wee Kiong pulled of an upset when they defeated third seeded Pramudya Kusumawardana-Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan of Indonesia to advance to the second round of the Korea Masters tournament in Gwangju, South Korea today .

The unseeded pair battled for 48 minutes to overcome their opponents 21-11, 16-21, 22-20 in the first round at Gwangju Yeonju Stadium.

The Malaysians will face Choi Solgyu-Kim Wonho in the second round tomorrow after the homesters beat compatriots Yong Jin-Na Sung Seung 21-19, 21-11.

Meanwhile, national mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai also advanced to the second round after beating hosts’ pair Wang Chan-Jung Kyung Eun in straight sets of 21-12, 21-12.

Soon Huat-Shevon will take on Misha Zilberman-Svetlana Zilberman in the second round tomorrow after the Israeli pair received a walkover from their opponents from India, Sai Pratheek K-Reddy N Sikki.

However, professional singles player Cheam June Wei exited early when he lost to his South Korean opponent Jeon Hyeok Jin 11-21, 11-21.

Other results (Note: Malaysians unless otherwise stated)

Ou Xuan Yi-Huang Ya Qiong (CHN) bt Choong Hon Jian-Yap Cheng Wen 21-16, 21-5

Na Gwang Min -Noh Jin Seong (KOR) bt Azriyn Ayub-Lim Khim Wah 21-19, 21-18 — Bernama