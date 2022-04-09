Sabah coach tells players to brace for stern Sarawak test in ‘Borneo Derby’ tomorrow

Sabah FC coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee instructs his players during the Malaysia Cup match against JDT at Likas Stadium, October 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, April 9 — Sabah FC head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee wants his men to continue being disciplined, committed and focused when they take on Sarawak United in the ‘Borneo Derby’ at the State Stadium in Kuching tomorrow.

He also urged The Rhinos to build on Tuesday’s (April 5) win over Melaka United FC when they face their neighbours in the away Super League tie.

Kim Swee expects a stern test from Sarawak in the ‘Borneo Derby’ as previous matches had always been settled by the closest of margins.

“We will be playing away more so against Sarawak United. This will surely give them the advantage.

“Tomorrow’s clash is very important for both teams because we wish to build on our previous win while Sarawak will want to get their first win after managing to collect just one point in the Super League so far,” he said in a statement today.

He said there was highly likely that the starting 11 tomorrow will be the same as the one who beat Melaka United and he hoped they will be able to get all three points again.

“We have reminded our players to carry out the tasks given to them, be focused and not repeat their mistakes when they take on Sarawak tomorrow,” he said.

Sabah are currently fourth in the Super League standings with six points from two wins and a loss while Sarawak are 10th with one point from one draw and two defeats. — Bernama