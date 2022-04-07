PSG’s Paredes out for season after surgery

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes reacts on the ground following an injury during the French L1 football match between PSG and FC Lorient at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, April 3, 2022. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PARIS, April 7 — Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentinian international midfielder Leandro Paredes’ season has been cut short after surgery to resolve a groin problem, the French club confirmed.

“(Paredes) who suffered from pubalgia for several weeks, was successfully operated on today (Thursday) in Paris,” the Ligue 1 leaders announced. “His return to competition is expected in about two months.”

Paredes was injured in the first-half of Sunday’s 5-1 win over Lorient — they have a 12 point lead over Marseille in the race for the league crown.

The 27-year-old’s season has already been disrupted by problems with thigh and adductor issues. — AFP