Liew Daren, Joo Ven out of Korea Open

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Two Malaysian men's singles shuttlers, Liew Daren and Soong Joo Ven crashed out early in the first round of the Korea Open Badminton Championships 2022 at the Palma Stadium, Suncheon, today.

Despite putting up a great fight in the first set, the unseeded Daren was still unable to beat fifth-seeded player, Srikanth Kidambi of India as the Malaysian professional shuttler lost narrowly 20-22.

Srikanth emerged much stronger in the second set as he posted an easy 21-11 win over Daren to advance into the second round tomorrow.

In the other match, third seed player from Indonesia, Jonatan Christie met expectations of reaching the next round as he defeated Joo Ven 21-13, 21-18 in 39 minutes.

Meanwhile, professional men’s doubles pair, Goh V Shem-Low Juan Shen saw off Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub-Lim Khim Wah, 21-17, 21-19, in an all-Malaysian affair.

V Shem-Juan Shen will now battle home pair Kang Minhyuk-Seo Seungjae after they defeated compatriots, Jang Sung Ho-Dong Ju Ki, 21-14, 25-23. — Bernama